Shirley Suhr

Suhr (Grenz), Shirley Ann



age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 16, 2026. Shirley's family invites friends to gather at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 3, to share memories and offer condolences. A Celebration of Shirley's life will begin at 2:00pm at the same location. For full remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com



