Shirley Suhr

8 hours ago
Suhr (Grenz), Shirley Ann

age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 16, 2026. Shirley's family invites friends to gather at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 3, to share memories and offer condolences. A Celebration of Shirley's life will begin at 2:00pm at the same location. For full remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

