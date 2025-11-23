Shirley Robinson

Robinson, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Robinson died peacefully in Centerville, Ohio, November 12, 2025. Her family was grateful to have been able to celebrate her 97th birthday with her on October 27. As laughing and loving as always, she was our mom, our sister, our friend. Life was enhanced by her presence.



She will join her children, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Teresa, as well as her siblings, Marion (Bud), Patricia, and Marlene in heaven. She leaves behind her remaining sons, Michael and Anthony, and her siblings Una, Donna, and Jerry. A host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews will mourn her loss and praise her life at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Tuesday, November 25, 10 am – 11am visitation, and funeral service at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd. Centerville, OH, 45458. The family would like to thank Bethany Village and Hospice of Dayton for their care.



