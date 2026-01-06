Shirley Liming

Liming (Miller), Shirley J.



LIMING, Shirley Jean, died Friday, January 2, 2026, at Glenn Park assisted living facility in Defiance, Ohio, where her son lives. Shirley was born the youngest of four children to Verl and Neta Miller on the family farm in rural Muscatine County, Iowa, on June 23, 1927. She graduated from the University of Iowa. In 1952, she married Alfred "A.J." Liming. Shirley lived In Springfield from 1964 until her health required her to move into assisted living in 2022. While in Springfield, she was a long-time employee of Springfield Community Hospital where she formed many friendships that continued into her retirement. Prior to returning to work, she had been an active member of the League of Woman Voters. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years; three brothers and their respective spouses; and her sister-in law and brother-in law. She is survived by her son, John, his wife Juli, their two daughters, Sarah Liming (Alex Levin) of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Katherine Liming of Columbus, and six nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Interment will be in the columbarium at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



