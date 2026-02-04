Shirley Kracus

Kracus, Shirley Ann



Shirley peacefully passed away after a brief illness on January 29,2026.



She taught in the parochial school systems for over 35 years. She was an accomplished artist and she loved traveling with her husband Tom.



Preceding Shirley in death was her beloved husband Thomas Kracus Sr.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Flohre, and son Thomas Kracus Jr. (Debbie). Grandchildren Matthew Flohre, Michelle Taylor(Nathan) and Melissa Jacobs. Great grandchildren, Aubri Flohre, Sophia Taylor, Brandt and Gage Jacobs.



Shirley elected to donate her body to Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



