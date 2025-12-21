Shirley Hoover

Hoover, Shirley M.



age 95, passed away in Hospice care on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Bethany Village in Centerville. Shirley was born on December 23, 1929 to the late Isaac and Bessie Niswonger. Shirley was born and grew up on a farm in Trotwood. The farm and the animals became a very important part of her life and she brought momentums and stories till her final days. Shirley married the late James W. Hoover in 1955 and settled in Bellbrook with their three children, Michael (Kandy) of Kettering, Brett (Patricia) of New Haven CT and her daughter Lisa (Greg). She also had 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom brought her great joy. Because her husband Jim coached most of their early days together, Shirley became a big sports fan. She continued following sports with friends long after Jim's passing in 2003. In addition to her love of family and sports, she enjoyed traveling, Zinfandel, and crossword puzzles. Shirley was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, her daughter Lisa, and her granddaughter Richelle. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, January 9, 2026 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Ohio Living Bethany Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



