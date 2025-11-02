Shirley Fowler

Fowler, Shirley



Shirley (Linson) Fowler passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2025. She was 90 years old. Shirley was born and raised in Spring-field, OH. Her parents were Merlin Rafferty and Dorothy (Standley) Tillman. In high school, she was very proud of being a member of the National Honor Society. Shirley and her first husband Kenneth "Dink" Linson were married in 1953. They had two children, Melanie (Steve) Dulgar and Kent (Lynnette) Linson. Her four grandchildren are Jason (Amy) Dulgar, Tony (Jessica) Dulgar, Anna (Luke) Nobbe, and Kyle Linson. She has six great-grandchildren. The city girl moved to the farm where she made the house a home. Shirley was a wonderful cook, seamstress, avid bowler, and 4-H advisor. She had a beautiful vegetable garden, loved her swimming pool, and creating and painting the lovely wooden treasures that "Dink" cut out for her. They enjoyed many trips to Florida with family and friends. Taking care of family was always her top priority. She retired from Hazel's Flower Shop of South Charleston, where she worked as a florist and bookkeeper. Later in life, she married Richard Fowler and shared in the lives of his five adult children, Donna (Danny) Wick, Rich (Linda) Fowler, Shirley (Doug) Fick, Mike Fowler, and Brenda Kreitzer, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Grace Blakeman, and stepsister, Rose (Denny) Myers. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth "Dink" Linson; second husband, Richard Fowler; parents; Mike Fowler, Sr., Brenda Kreitzer and Mike Rafferty. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Graham officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in North Cemetery in Cedarville, Ohio. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh. com.



