Shingleton, Nathaniel Dean



Born September 19, 1993 in fairmont, West Virginia, Virginia passed away March 25, 2025 Miamisburg, Ohio



Will forever be remembered by his son, Matthew, sister, LeaAnn, brothers, Tony, and Daniel several aunts uncles cousins and friends proceeded in death by mother, Donna and brother Kevin. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Poplar Hills Cemetery, Vandalia, Ohio.



