SHILT, Gerald L.



Gerald L. Shilt, 82, of Miamisburg, passed away



Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in his home.



He was born November 28, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Faye (Heck) Shilt. He was preceded in death by grandsons, Joshua McFadden and Derrick Shilt and his sister, Hazel (Shilt) Dodds.



Gerald served his country in the United States Army. He retired from AT&T after 37 years of service.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Louise (Jones) Shilt; children, Sandra McFadden, Eric (Corinna) Shilt, and Sherri Barnett; 5 grandchildren, Amy McFadden, Amanda Mounts, Shawn Mounts, Erica Moore, and Dustin Shilt; two great-granddaughters; brother, Robert (Vicky) Shilt.



A private family service will be held and Highland Memorial Cemetery will serve as his final resting place. Services are



entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



