Shields, Bertrand E.



resident of Beavercreek, Ohio and retired Major of the U.S. Air Force at WPAFB, passed away away 08 April 2024. He would have been 91 in May of this year. He is survived by his wife, three children and their spouses, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 niece, 1 nephew and many friends, He was a follower of God and always blessed those around him. We wish him peace in Heaven; where he will meet his first grandson who preceded him in death. The burial services will be announced to immediate family and friends.



