Sheward, Diana

Sheward (Lankford), Diana Joyce



Diana, Joyce (Lankford) Sheward, 71, a long time resident of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at home. She celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage to her high school sweetheart, John Sheward. She grew up in Northridge, Ohio, graduated from Northridge High School in 1970, attended Wright State University, and worked with her brother Larry at his electronics company for many years. She was an excellent pianist in her youth, enjoyed playing the recorder, and enjoyed camping trips with John. Diana worked with pottery, her pottery pieces were sold in the greater Dayton area, and were always amazing and very unique. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert A, and Crystal R (Woodburn) Lankford, and sister-in-law Judy Lankford. She is survived by her husband, John, brothers, Larry G. Lankford (Sylvia Hadley), Dale H. Lankford, and nieces Teresa Hoffman (Chris) and Maggie Lankford (Robert Bacheller). A memorial will be scheduled. For details, text Dale Lankford at 937-238-2661.



