SHEW, Jonathan Daniel



Age 52, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born in Akron, OH, on August 6, 1968, to James (J.C.) and Anita Shew. He grew up in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1986. Jonathan attended The Ohio State University and graduated with an economics degree from University of Akron in 1992. He was on MHS varsity diving and swimming teams and OSU Crew team. His career began at Dun & Bradstreet in Greenville, NC, as business analyst and continued as mortgage loan officer for a number of companies in the Cleveland, OH, and Mt. Pleasant, SC, area. Jonathan loved sailing and helped crew the "tall ship" Spirit of South Carolina. He enjoyed classic cars (esp. Porsche), car racing events like Indy 500 and Formula One and trail biking. He is survived by his parents; sister,



Kelley Davidson of Zionsville, IN; brother, Rev. Paul T. Shew of Tokyo; ex-wife, Marjorie Shew; special uncles, O. Paul Shew (Gail) of Franklin, MA, and L. Daniel Shew of Delaware, OH; and many nephews and nieces. Private services will be held at a later time. Please do not send flowers. Sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

