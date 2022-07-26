SHERWOOD, Byron E. "Barney"



Byron E. "Barney" Sherwood, age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away July 21, 2022. He was born April 28, 1930, in Fulton County, Indiana. Byron was preceded in death by his parents: Russell Sherwood and Ruth Sherwood Nelson; brothers: Billy Dean Sherwood and Devane Sherwood; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Sherwood. Byron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol (Woodcock) Sherwood; children: Tom Sherwood, Dan Sherwood and Andy Sherwood; grandchildren: Sean Sherwood, Christopher Sherwood, Cameron Kerr, Scott Sherwood and Rachel Boeckman; great-grandchildren: Ora and Chaney; many other relatives and friends. Byron was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Korean War. He grew up fascinated with aviation and flew as an airline pilot until his retirement. He volunteered at the NMUSAF at WPAFB for 16 years. He was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather who loved his family. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, from 5-6 pm. Contributions may be made in Byron's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory of Byron or leave a special message for his family, please visit



