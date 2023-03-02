SHERRY, Donna

SHERRY (Knorr),



Donna Maria



76, who was born on November 26, 1946, to Donald E. and Patricia M. (Mort) Knorr of Hollidaysburg, PA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on February 24, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kent M. Sherry (Springfield, OH); son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Natalie Sherry; and daughter, Christine Sherry (all of Springfield, OH); granddaughter, Trinity Sherry (a student at the University of Cincinnati); grandson, Jacob Sherry (a student at Kenton Ridge High School); three sisters, Diane Thomas (David) of Hollidaysburg, PA; Kathy Dennison of Altoona, PA; Robin Jarrell (Terry) of Phoenix, AZ; and one brother, David Lowery of Altoona, PA. Donna was a loving mother and inspiration for all who knew her. Private family services will be observed. Contributions in her name are suggested to the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, OH 45503.

