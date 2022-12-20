SHERROCK, Jr., James E. "Bodie"



Age 65 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2022. He was born on November 5, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late James E. Sr. and Kathleen (Carter) Sherrock. James is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Dianna (Hadsall) Sherrock, children, Carolyn (Michael) Osborne, James E. (Jennifer) Sherrock III, and Craig Sherrock, grandchildren, Alexis, Michael, Trenton, James IV (Tori), Michael, Ross, Bryce, Craig Jr., Zarian, Keonna, and Alithia (Shelby), great-grandchildren, Reign, Ellie, Max, and James V, brother, Doug Sherrock, aunt, Pam, special friends, Bithiah and Marla, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Sherrock, and siblings, Paul, Roxanne, and Sheila. Some of James' favorite things to do when he was able were to work on cars and go fishing. Most importantly, his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. James will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center or Hospice of Dayton in James' honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



