SHERRILL-REINERT, Evelyn Germaine "Jerri"



05/31/1938 - 01/07/2023



Evelyn "Jerri" Sherrill-Reinert, 84, passed January 7, 2023, at Stoney Ridge of Miamisburg, OH. She was preceded in death by husbands William (Bill) Sherrill and Leonard Reinert. She is survived by her children Lisa Keller, Kevin (Hope Wilson) Reinert, Don (Melissa) Sherrill and Tracy (Jeff) Zimmerman; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life January 12, 5:30-7:30pm at Lions Grange Center in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.

