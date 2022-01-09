SHERRER, Yvonne D.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Ril M. Beatty Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

