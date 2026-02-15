Sherman Mosley

Mosley, Sherman C.



Sherman C. Mosley, a resident of Dayton, OH, born October 23 ,1933, passed away Monday, February 9, 2026. He attended Dunbar High School, as well as Real Estate School (Salesman). He worked as an Assistant Manager at Liberal Market Store and worked for GM/Frigidaire. Sherman was a member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. He was also a Knight of Saint Peter Claver (Lodge 353). Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Izola Mosley; wife of 49 years, Phyllis J. Mosley; 11 siblings. Sherman leaves to cherish his memory his children, Angela M. (Michael) Swain, Brenda K. Mosley, Carla M. Bearden, Derrick G. (Dion) Mosley, and Monica A. (Keith) Byars; devoted lady friend, Betty Hicks; personal assistant/nephew, Charles Foster Jr.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation 4 pm- 7 pm Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 5 pm – 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, February 19, 2026 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, OH. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com