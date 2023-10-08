Sherman, Daniel Robert



Daniel Sherman (64) passed away on August 27, 2023 in Chesapeake, Virginia after many years of health challenges. Born in Dayton Ohio, he was the son of Elizabeth Ann (Pietrzak) Sherman and the late Donald Eugene Sherman Sr. He was a graduate of Stebbins High School, and honored in 2006 with the Stebbins High School Outstanding Alumni Award. A ROTC scholarship recipient, he attended Miami University, where he was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy upon graduation. There, he realized his dream of becoming an aviator. He proudly served in the E-2 community and was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After retiring from the Navy, he graduated from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Mr. Sherman loved airplanes and flying, traveling the world, and exploring the outdoors. He is survived by his mother Betty, his siblings Don Jr, Diane, David, and Daryl, children Molly and husband Erik Anderson, Sarah and husband Chris Picking and their daughters Elizabeth and Zoey, Jack and wife Chisola, from his marriage to his first wife Katherine, and Forrest from his marriage to his second wife Laura. Rather than a traditional funeral, Mr. Sherman will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Stebbins High School Alumni Association Scholarship fund in Mr. Sherman's honor.



