Sheridan, Charles R.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Sheridan, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. Born and raised in Springfield, Charles was a devoted resident who cherished his community and family deeply. Charles was a dedicated welder at Navistar in Springfield, where he spent many fruitful years honing his craft and establishing lasting relationships. His strong work ethic and dedication were evident both in his professional life and his service to his country as a proud Marine. A man of many interests, Charles found joy in throwing darts, bowling, hunting, and fishing. He was also a longtime member of the Machinist Club, where he shared his passion and skills with fellow members. Above all, Charles loved life and treasured his family, always welcoming friends and relatives with warmth and generosity. He is lovingly survived by his daughters, Theresa Fugate, Shari Keaton, & Laura Ramer; his son, James (Janet) Lannon; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Laura Sheridan; beloved wife Carol Sheridan; daughters, Kim McRobie and Phyllis Hayes; brothers, Frank Sheridan and Elmer Sheridan; grandsons, Scott McGown and Christopher Ramer Jr.; and son-in-law, Dennis Fugate. A funeral service will be held to honor Charles's life on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1:30 PM at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during a visitation from 11 AM until the time of service. Arrangements are being handled by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with care and compassion. Charles's loving spirit, dedication, and zeal for life will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton online at www.ohioshospice.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com







Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com