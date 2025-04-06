Shepherd, Roger Lee



Roger Lee Shepherd, 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at his home on April 2, 2025 He was born January 21, 1939 in West Side Portsmouth, Ohio. He was the son of Belva (Woods) Conley and Henderson Shepherd. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and siblings-Ottis Shepherd, Elois Smith, John Shepherd, and Nadine Vogelsong. He is survived by his sister, Delphine Brown, and numerous nephews, nieces, and close friends. Roger worked most of his life, but he was most proud of the time he spent as a banker at Xenia National, Society National and Security National, first as loan officer then branch manager. He also was the overseer of auxiliary funding for Dayton Public Schools. He spent his retirement years as the owner of The Right Corner Bar in Dayton. The family would like to say a special thanks to his caregiver and friend, Wayne Morris, who was by his side through his long battle with kidney disease. At Roger's request, there will be no funeral service. The family will have a private spreading of his ashes at a later date. Since Roger loved to feed people, please make donations in his honor to One Bistro, 87 East Main Street, Xenia, OH 45385, or donate online.



