SHEPHERD, Robert

SHEPHERD,



Mr. Robert Lee



74 of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away March 17, 2022, due to a long battle with



cancer. He was born in Greenville, Alabama, on July 16, 1947. He was born to Arthur and Irene Shepherd. He loved to do landscaping and handyman work. He is preceded in death by his mother Irene



Shepherd; father Arthur



Shepherd, Sr., and Willie James Shepherd. He resided in Dayton, OH, since the early 60s. He was a gentle spirited man who never complained. He was loved by everyone and never knew a stranger. He was always willing to help others when called upon. Robert will be deeply missed. He is survived by his lifelong companion Diane Cox; daughter Rochelle (Issa) Johnson-Kabore; grandchildren Kaisha Ballard, Tierra Johnson, Bobby Gulley; 8 great-grandchildren, siblings Georgeann Palmer,



Arthur (Brenda) Shepherd Jr, Ethel Mae La'mar, Willie James Shepherd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friend and neighbor Jacqueline Cockrell. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Huron Ave., Pastor Ralph Guy, officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service.

