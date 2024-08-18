Shepherd, Gillis



Age 97 - passed away peacefully, his family by his side, on August 15, 2024 at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. He was born in Daley, Leslie County, KY on May 20, 1927 to Dan and Rachel (Day) Shepherd. Gillis left high school at age 17 before graduation to enlist in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was part of what is known as the Greatest Generation. Gillis was married to Viola (Engle) Shepherd for 75 years and was a resident of Monroe for over 60 years. He retired from Aeronca with 42 years of service. He was proud to have worked on the Apollo space capsules and the Mercury space capsules while at Aeronca. Also, he and his brother-in-law - Oliver Cox - helped build the rutters for the Space Shuttle while at Aeronca Middletown. Gillis is survived by his sons - Danny J (Joan Parsley) Shepherd, North Chesterfield, VA and Michael L (Sally Vash) Shepherd, Okeana, OH. Four grandchildren - Stephen M Shepherd of Savannah, GA - Kathryn M (Sean) Williams of Mosley, VA. Matthew L (Nancie de Ross) Shepherd of Lincoln, CA and Sarah E (Ehren) Wannenmacher of Hamilton , OH. Two great grandchildren- Shepherd R Williams of Mosley, VA and Ford J Williams of Mosley, VA. One sister preceding his death - Ivory (Rufus) Wooten. One brother - Grant (Juanita) Shepherd. Three surviving sisters - Patsy (Harry) Campbell of Monroe, OH, Louise (Boyd) Gilman of Harrison, OH and Jackie (Wendel) Reece of Liberty Township, OH. Numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Gillis was a member of LifeWay Christian Church in Monroe, OH. Burial will be in Monroe North Cemetery with a private graveside service. Arrangements handled by Hodapp Funeral Home, Liberty Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lifeway Christian Church, 780 Lebanon Street, Monroe, OH 45050.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com