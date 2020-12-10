SHEPHERD, Frances



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2020. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 28, 1946, and moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1953. Frances attended Willard Elementary and Dunbar High Schools. She retired from General Motors Truck and Bus with 31 ½ years in 2001. Frances was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and a former usher where she accepted the Lord as her Savior. She loved going to Bingo, The Price Is Right and spending time with her family. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Fletcher and Frances Sanders; husband, Herbert Shepherd; brothers, Fletcher and Abe Sanders. She leaves to cherish her loving memory four daughters, Angela (Edwyn) Ventus, Ondrel and Brigette Shepherd, LaShai Wood; Grandchildren, Jamar (Mikeyoun) Shackelford, Irving Wood IV, Davion Colter, I'esha Wood; Great Grandchildren, Jamar Jr. and Mykell Shackelford, Da'Veah and Dior Colter; siblings, Julia Sanders, Gladys Zackary, Spring Curtiss, Rosemarie (Darrell) Slaughter, Willie and Dwayne (Kim)



Sanders; sister-in-law, Debra Epps; uncle, Tom Patterson;



bonus son, Herman Sutton; best friend of 67 years, Rita Martin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday,



December 12, 2020, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426. Officiant: Bishop Howard M. Lee and Pastor Renard Allen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

