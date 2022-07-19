SHEPHERD, Branden A.



Age 23, was granted his angel wings on July 12th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandmother Janie Cook and paternal grandfather Glenn Morton. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted parents, John Masey and Lanicka Shepherd-Masey, sister Kennedy Masey, maternal great-grandparents Shellie and Clara Shepherd, paternal great grandmother Charlotte Sheilds, Maternal grandmother Gina Shepherd, grandmother Betty Masey, aunt Nicole Shepherd, the Morton family, the Robinson family, special family friends Keith Brown and Rolando Mitchell, and a host of other caring family members and friends. Branden was adored by many. His smile and bright eyes were always a joy to see and will be forever in our hearts. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alonzo Patterson,his team, and the staff from Hospice of Dayton. Service will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Luke MBC, (2262 N. Gettysburg Ave/Dayton, Oh 45406). Visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00am.


