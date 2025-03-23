Shepard, Richele Ann



Shepard, Richele Ann, 51, slipped away peacefully at her historic South Fountain Avenue home March 17, 2025 after several years of health issues and challenges. She was born in Springfield on November 30, 1973 to Richard and Ruth Ann Shepard. Growing up, her family belonged to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Richele attended Springfield Christian School and North High School, Class of 1992. She graduated with a biology degree from Wittenberg University in 1996 and a Master of Science degree in community counseling from Wright State University in 2001. Following her work at an after-school program for at risk children, she began her counseling career at WellSpring (formerly Family Service Agency) in 2005. She served as WellSpring's Executive Director from 2009 to 2023 and grew the organization through collaborations, a rebranding, and a relocation. During her career, Richele helped countless people and friends in Clark and Champaign counties and participated in the Community Health Improvement Plans, two Suicide Prevention Coalitions, Drug Free Youth Coalition and Opiate Task Force, Early Childhood Collaborating Committee, Family and Children First Councils, Mental Health Task Force, and Youth-Led Prevention Initiative. Richele served as a founding member and president of Springfield Preservation Alliance (now Westcott Center for Architecture + Design), board member and president of Leadership Clark County, board member of Springfield Alumni Foundation, and member of Springfield's Community Grant Advisory Board. Richele and Jeff were former members of the Springfield Country Club and chaired Art Ball in 2012 for the Springfield Museum of Art. Richele loved her friends, cooking, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father in 2011, and her mother in 2024. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff Smith, her cousins, Sonja Howard and Greg Kunkle, and their families, Jeff's family, and so many wonderful friends. Family will receive visitors at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 26 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Richele's father-in-law, Rev. Don Smith, will officiate the funeral service at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston on Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. to inter Richele's ashes at her parents' graves. Some ashes will be retained for Richele's beloved ocean waters. Friends are invited to join the family at the Courtyard by Marriott in Springfield following the service for food and reflection. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Richele's name to WellSpring, Attn: Prevention Services, 101 North Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502 for their kindness and generosity throughout Richele's illness; to Ohio's Hospice Foundation, Attn: Community Mercy Hospice, 7575 Paragon Road, Dayton, OH 45459 for their amazing care of Richele since July; or donate blood in appreciation of the many units Richele received during hospital stays.



