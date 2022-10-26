journal-news logo
SHEPARD, Clarence

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHEPARD, Mr. Clarence

Age 75, of Dayton, OH. Departed this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born on August 13, 1947, to the late Lorenzo and Darcus Shepard in Hahira, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie E. Shepard; 2 daughters; Candace L. Shepard and Monique Harris; 3 grandchildren; Sean D. Martin II, Monet and Jonathan Allen; 2 sisters; Helen Stokes and Gladys Jones; 3 sisters-in-law; Arthurine Shepard, Myra Couts, Beverly Couts; 2 brothers-in-law; Ed Couts Jr., Barry Couts Sr. A host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, extended family, and friends. Homecoming services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St., Rev. Dr. Junior F. Greenlee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National V.A. Cemetery, 4400 Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428 on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

