Shellhaas, Rose Mary



Rose Mary (Huston) Shellhaas, age 87, of West Milton, fell asleep in death on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Hospice of Miami County. She was born January 22, 1936 to John Henry & Viola Pearl (Pearson) Huston in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, David Shellhaas of 65 years; children--Cynthia Shellhaas, Samuel Shellhaas, Alexander (Evelyn) Shellhaas; grandchildren-- Macy, Ethan, and Jake Shellhaas; sister, Lois Stickley; brother, John Huston; and sister-in-law, Sally (Jesse) Pestle as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose Mary was a 1953 graduate of Milton-Union High School. She worked at Frigidare, Aereo Products and ultimately retired from Hobart Corporation. She was an expert seamstress, avid reader, and adored cats, especially her companion, Teddy. The family appreciates the excellent care given by Hospice of Miami County. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale- Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Memories of Rose Mary may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.



