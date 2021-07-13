SHELLEY, Wayne Lee



Age 83, long time resident of Brookville, OH, passed away the evening of Saturday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by family at the Hospice Center in Dayton. Born in Detroit, MI, in 1937, Wayne's family relocated to Ohio in the mid 1940's. He served as Body Shop Manager at Peffley Ford for 20 years. Shifting careers, Wayne served as an appraiser with Liberty Mutual for 25 years before retirement. He decided to re-enter the workforce as an appraiser with New Lebanon Body and Frame, for an additional 8 years. An active member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Trotwood, Wayne was involved with its choir, a member of its bowling team and a representative on many Antioch committees. He was a man of strong faith with a focus on helping others, which led him to coaching and assisting various youth athletic organizations. Most importantly, Wayne was a family man. His fondest memories were of vacations with his wife Lucille, and time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A man of few words with an infectious laugh, he was beloved by his family and will be greatly missed. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pearl (Arnold) Shelley; his stepfather



Raymond Hunter and his son Terry Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucille; his daughter, Sherri (Chris Sowar); his stepsister, Sondra (Ken Bauer); his daughter-in-law Julie (Leiser); his grandchildren: Nathan (Amanda), Nicole and



Nicholas Shelley; Matthew (Molly) and David (Kayleigh) Sowar and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14th from 10:00 am – 12:00pm at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral home in Brookville. A memorial service and burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of



flowers, please direct any donations to the American Diabetes



Association or Hospice of Dayton.

