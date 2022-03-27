SHELLEY, Julie Ann



Age 62, of West Milton, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Friday, April 1, at the Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S Miami St, West Milton. Interment will be held at Calvary



Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Online memories may be left for the family at



