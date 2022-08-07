SHELLABERGER, Dan D.



Dan D. Shellabarger, age 83, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary (Haverstick) Shellabarger and sister Evelyn Young. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Roberta "Bobbi" (Jacobs) Shellabarger, daughter Cheryl (Ron) Mullikin, son Greg (Debbie) Shellabarger, sister, Roberta "Bertie" Shellabarger. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christina (Jesse) Norman, Jessica (Joshua) Ross, Jacob Shellabarger, Ben (Sarah) Shellabarger, Joshua (Kayla) Mullikin, Max (Alli) Mullikin, Mick (Alex) Mullikin and, four great-grandchildren. Dan was the owner and president of Carbide Probes, Inc., until his retirement in 2008. He also served as Deputy Sheriff with Greene County from 1960 - 1966 and remained a Special Deputy until 2015. He was a member of the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association and lifelong member of the National Rifle Association and National Sheriff's Association. He was a member of Berean Baptist Temple where he sang in the church choir. Dan was also active with Greg and Debbie in raising and showing Llama's and Alpacas. He also was active with Cheryl and Ron working with Quarter Horses. He was a member of the AQHA and NSBA. Dan's family will receive friends at Berean Baptist Temple, 2445 Trebein Road, Fairborn, Ohio 45324 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, starting at 9:00 am followed by funeral service at 11:00 with Pastor Joe Hofman presiding. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To share a special memory or leave a message for his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

