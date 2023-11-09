Shell, Susan W.



SHELL, Susan W., age 62, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Susan was a technical aide with the Huber Heights City Schools and a longtime active member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church.



Susan is survived by her beloved husband, Robert "Rob"; sons & daughters-in-law, Andrew & Nicole Shell of Kettering, Jesse & Lindsey Shell of Sidney, Jonathan "JJ" Shell & Joy Farquhar of OR; granddaughter, Cordelia; mother, Ramona Wagnon of OK; brothers & sister-in-law, William "Bill" & Elaine Wagnon of Huber Heights, John & Andrea Wagnon of TX; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 5-7 PM Friday and from 9:30 AM Saturday until service time on Saturday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights First Baptist Church Children's Ministries in Susan's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com