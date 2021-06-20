SHELDON, Judith Gail



Judith Gail Sheldon born on July 9, 1940, in Ladd, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Velma (Lute) Roney. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James



Sheldon and two children Janine (Greg) Howard and



John (Shannon) Sheldon. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life. She is survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Tabitha (Tom) Gill, Bethany Sheldon, Cory Sheldon, and Mitchell



(Angie) Thomas, great-grandchildren Connor Gill, Lilah Gill, and Amelia Gill. She is survived by her brother Michael



(Marcia) Roney, nieces Mindy Dannemiller and Meredith (Darrin) Jenkins, great-nieces, great-nephews and many



cousins. Judy was a graduate of Miami University and Wright State University with degrees in Education. She began her



career at John Holt Elementary in Centerville, Ohio, and



finally retired from Bethel Local School in 2002. Judy was



always very altruistic giving back to the community and her church through countless hours of volunteering. Judy will be remembered for her quick-wit, keen sense of humor and her ability to make others laugh. Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11 am-1pm at West Charleston Church of the Brethren, 4817 OH 202, Tipp City, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Carlisle Optimist Club, PO Box 162, New Carlisle, OH 45344 or Bethel Hope, 6805 E US Rt 40, Tipp City, OH 45371. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



