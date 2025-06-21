Sheldon, Harry Allen "Lucky"



Sheldon, Harry "Lucky" Allen. A longtime resident of South Bay, passed away after a lengthy illness in California. Preceding in death by his beloved wife, Anna Sheldon; his parents, Herman and Mina Sheldon; brother Richard Sheldon; daughter Veronica L Sheldon; and a great-grandchild Noah Black. Lucky is survived by his beloved children Kevin (Patti) Black, Derek (Julie) Black and Michele (Mark) Zapotny; grandchildren Corey (Jessica) Black, Kyle (Serena) Black, Michael Voce, Dylan Black, Anamarie Black, Travis Voce and Vincent Voce; five great-grandchildren, Logan Black, Autumn Black, Theon Black, Kyla Black and Leon Black and numerous friends and neighbors, especially Bob and Niecie (Manhattan Beach), and Bob (Las Vegas) that met him for coffee daily.



Lucky proudly served in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of TSgt and retiring as a Captain. His military career took him to various parts of the world, including tours in Japan, New York, New Mexico, Germany and Ohio. During this time, he obtained an advance German and Russian Language certification, Polish Language certification and was an interpreter in Berlin. Following his distinguished military service, Lucky continued to serve his community with Aerospace Industry. Known for his dedication, he left a lasting impact on those he served and worked alongside.



He was loved dearly & his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Memorial service will be on 27 June 2025 at 11am. Military honors will be rendered at the graveside at Glen Haven Cemetery, New Carlisle, OH. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting VVA.org/donate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com