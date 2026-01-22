Shelby Skidmore Jr.

SKIDMORE, Jr., Shelby Richard



age 95 of Hamilton, Ohio, recently resided in North Carolina. He was born October 11, 1930 in Winchester, KY. He left us for his heavenly home on Friday, January 16, 2026.



On February 9, 1952 he married Annabelle Saxton. They were married for 59 years and had three daughters. Diana (John) Lunsford, Sharon (Kris) Butterfield and Lynn (Jay) Becker. His grandchildren are Jeremy (Leslie) Cummins, Shaun (Jessica) Cummins, Stephanie Scales and Christopher (Brianna) Scales. Great grandchildren are Tyler, Brookelynn and Alyvia Cummins and Evan and Maura Scales.



Shelby had a great tenor voice and was the choir director at Lindenwald Christian Church for many years. He also played the violin. He really enjoyed people and therefore took on several positions in sales over his career. With his wife Annabelle and daughter Sharon, they owned and operated "The Brass Pineapple" for over 25 years. Shelby excelled at playing pool, billiards, and any type of card games. He also loved to dance and enjoy life!



The visitation will be held Sunday, January 25, 2026 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Service will be at 3:00 pm with Rev. Sameh Sadik officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at Millville Ave. Church of God's Family Life Center at 1369 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Food will be served.



Due to the extreme cold, we will not be going to Rose Hill Burial Park for a burial ceremony on Sunday. Family will be attending grave site on Monday. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com