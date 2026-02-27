Sheila Bushong

Bushong (Tatol), Sheila M.



Age 85, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her home, Feb. 24th 2026. She was struggling with many physical issues, and is now pain free, and home with the Lord. Sheila is preceded in death by her husband Dale, and survived by her 4 children, Scott Bushong, Mark and Tina Bushong, Vicki Smith, and Bryan Bushong. As well as her grandchildren, Julie Watren (Justin), Christina Mowery (Tyler), Michelle Holtzmann (Ben), Jaime Neal (Chris), Emily Bushong, Jake Bushong, Brandon Bushong, Matthew Bushong, Melissa Bushong (Olivia), and Morgan Bushong. As well as her 4 great-grandchildren. Sheila had been a part of the Clay Township zoning Board for numerous years, a devoted Catholic, and most notably, a Montgomery County 4-H horse advisor for almost 50 years. Through all her years in 4-H Sheila shared her love of horses and her passion for helping kids by coaching numerous young people in Horse Bowl, Hippology, speeches, and most of all, the Groom and Clean contest. Sheila encouraged them to find their voice and believe in what they were capable of. She gave freely of her time, her knowledge, and her farm, shaping generations of young people who gathered there to ride, learn, laugh, and enjoy the kind of fun that came from working side by side - forming friendships that will last a lifetime, not just among the kids, but their families as well. Sharing her own horses with many horseless kids, Sheila worked with them one-on-one, giving them the chance to experience what it felt like to have a horse of their own. Known for her dry wit and tell-it-like-it-is honesty, Sheila's guidance was always straight forward, and her heart was always wide open. The confidence she nurtured and the friendships she helped create remain a large part of her lasting legacy. Visitation for Sheila will be on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH 45309 from 5-8 p.m. There will be a funeral mass at CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION 972 S. MIAMI ST. WEST MILTON, OH 45383 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a private family interment following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4-H EQUINE SUPPORT FUND #310086 OHIO 4-H FOUNDATION, 14 E. 15TH AVE., COLUMBUS, OH 43210. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



