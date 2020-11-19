SHARP, RALPH

SHARP, II, Ralph Franklin "Skipper"



Ralph "Skipper" Franklin Sharp II, 58, of Springfield, passed away November 15, 2020. He was born May 13, 1962, in Springfield, the son of Martha C. (Leach) and Ralph F. Sharp I. Ralph loved raising his German Shepherds, and he enjoyed fishing and tinkering with things. He leaves to cherish his memory the mother of his children, Vickie Harper; three children, Tyfani Wallen, Selena (Maurice) Mitchell, and Ralph F. Sharp III; grandchildren, Destiny, Brayden, and Casey; siblings, Melissa Ehling, Elynor Sharp, Kimberly Sharp, Shawn Reeves, Anthony Sharp, and Robbie Sharp; special friends, Sherrie Carter and Jason Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jayden, and by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

