Sharon Schulke

Schulke, Sharon Lois



Sharon Lois Shulke, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the age of 75 years old. Sharon was born on March 18, 1950. Her father was William Alexander, her mother was Lois Fishback, both from East Monroe in southeastern Ohio. She loved to spend her summers from school at her grandparents home. Sharon went to Washington Elementary School along with her husband, Bill, beginning in the sixth grade and graduated high school from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton in 1968. Bill and Sharon were married in Biloxi, Mississippi while Bill was serving in the U.S. Air Force. After training school in Biloxi, they went to Germany to fulfill their military obligation. They have one child, William R. Schulke, who is currently teaching school after 6 years of education at Wright State University and resides with his Dad. Sharon has 3 brothers, Bobby, Billy and Jimmy, all previously deceased and leaves one sister, Connie, her husband Rick, and their children, Jenny and Ricky, one niece Bonnie and one great-niece, Hannah. There will be a graveside service at 1:00pm on Monday, February 23, 2026 at Dayton National Cemetery with Chris Nash officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest following the service.



