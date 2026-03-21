Sharon Murner

Murner, Sharon Rose



Sharon Rose Murner, 81, resident of Springfield Masonic Community, passed away on Sunday evening, March 15, 2026. She was born on October 17, 1944 in Newburgh, NY the daughter of the late George and Agnes Murner. Sharon taught at Park Layne Elementary School, Dayton Catholic Elementary and Wright State University for 45+ years. Sharon was active in the community doing volunteer work with the Dayton Air Show as well as the Air Force Association and the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association. She is survived by numerous cousins in New York, Tennessee and Georgia. Sharon chose to donate her body to Wright State University through their Anatomical Gift Program, so there will be no service. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, it can be made to The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or the charity of your choice.



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