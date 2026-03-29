Sharon Givens

Givens, Sharon



71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 22, 2026. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, Springfield, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. www.thechapelofpeace.com



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