Sharon Givens

ajc.com

Obituaries
15 hours ago
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Givens, Sharon

71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 22, 2026. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, Springfield, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. www.thechapelofpeace.com

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Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

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