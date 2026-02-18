Sharon Farthing

Farthing (Oaks), Sharon
Age 88, passed away on Saturday February 14, 2026. Visitation will be on Friday February 20, 2026, at 11:00am until the time of service (12:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral