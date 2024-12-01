Sharon, Clara



SHARON, Clara A. 101, of Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior November 24, 2024. She was born in Calumet City, Illinois and also lived in Chicago and Cicero, Illinois as well as Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Sharon in 2012; sisters Florence Moore and Alice Gorski. She is survived by her sons, Gary Sharon and Glen (Cynthia) Sharon; grandchildren, Kristen Sharon and Michael Sharon. Viewing will be held on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of Clara's life at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Pastor Neil Haney will be officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Friends of the Tabasarans", c/o Vineyard Church of Northridge, 4650 Ridgewood Rd. East, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com Many thanks to the staff at Bethany Village Crescent Crossing and Ohio Living Bethany Hospice for their care and devotion to Clara.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com