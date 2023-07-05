Shanesy, Rita A. "Peaches"



Rita A. Shanesy, "Peaches," age 87 of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law. Rita is survived by her two sons, Jim (Grace) and Kevin (Tammy) and her two daughters, Karin Shanesy (Terry Combs) and Lisa (Bill) Thom. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon, Bridget, Tim, James, Tyler, Travis, and Ryan; and numerous great grandchildren. Rita was a lifelong member of Ascension Church in Kettering. She retired from Kettering Foundation after a 32-year career. Her hobbies included baking, bingo, quilting, knitting, and playing cards using questionable tactics to win. She also enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends from St. Joseph's. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Church of the Ascension (2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420). Rita will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Rita's name. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



