SHAND, William

SHAND III, William James "Jim"

Age 92, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Private family services are in the

care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. A recording of the service will be

uploaded to Routsong Funeral Home's channel on YouTube on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

