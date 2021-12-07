SHAFOR, Rita Wilke



Age 88 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at The Legacy at Liberty Ridge in West Chester. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 12, 1933, the daughter of Harry and Philomena



(Holstein) Wilke and was a 1951 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On April 29, 1953, in St. Veronica Church, she married her high school sweetheart Clarence Eugene (Gene) Shafor. Together they enjoyed 66 years of marriage and raised 6 children. Rita was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church and a member of The



Marthas. She was co-owner, with her husband of the Frame and Print Shop in Fairfield. Rita loved traveling, photographs, and the arts. She was a true matriarch and a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Survivors include her five children, Monica (Don) Streit, Meritta (Karl) Eby, Lisa Shafor-Frolicher, Mark (Jodi) Shafor, and Dina Hanks; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. Her sibling, Roger Wilke and sister-in-law, Barbara (Jefferies) Wilke. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacinta Shafor Cohen, her



husband, Clarence Eugene (Gene) Shafor and her siblings,



Marietta Becker, Evelyn Meiner, Clifford Wilke, Donald Wilke, Henry (Rusty) Wilke. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, Ohio, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM Friday in the church narthex. Burial will be in St. Stephen



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart School Tuition Aid Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



