SHAFFER, Patricia A.



Age 76, passed away recently. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 3, 1946, to the late Roy and Evelyn Shaffer of North Hampton. Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School. She retired from administration at the University of Cincinnati. Patricia is survived by her sister Susan (Todd) Bothwell, of Colorado Springs, CO; niece, Tara (Roe) Simmons; great-nieces and nephews, Genevieve, Grace and Garett. A graveside memorial services will be held in April at Bethel Cemetery, Phoneton. Virtual services be available through Trostel, Chapman Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



