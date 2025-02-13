Shaffer, Norma

Shaffer (Bartimay), Norma Jean



Norma Jean (Bartimay) Shaffer, 78, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg due to complications with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born on January 31, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Lester and Helen (Taylor) Bartimay, Sr. Norma was a lifelong resident of Miamisburg and a 1965 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She retired from Monarch Marking (Avery Dennison) after 37 years of service. Norma was a lifelong member of the Miamisburg Assembly of God. She took pride in her landscaping and was honored to be awarded the July 2006 Miamisburg City Beautiful Award. Norma was instrumental in having the trees planted in the boulevard sections of King Richard Parkway and on Central Ave. (SR 725) leading into and out of Miamisburg. In recent years, she was a member of FilmDayton, and had fun being a background extra in several productions in the Dayton and Cincinnati area. Some of her work includes a local Bath Fitter commercial, promotional spots for Mutt's Sauce and Kettering Health Network, and feature films The Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek, and Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo. Norma enjoyed crafting, coloring, and writing poetry. She grew up in the era of black and white westerns and loved watching all of the reruns. She is survived by her children, Erica Dawn Shaffer and Donald Bradley (Kelli) Shaffer; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bartimay; and her niece, Sharon (Will) Bartimay Grosz. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 40 years, Donald Lee Shaffer; and her brother, Lester Ray Bartimay, Jr. A visitation will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Miamisburg Assembly of God. A funeral service to celebrate Norma's life will immediately follow at 12 PM with Pastor John Swint officiating. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery, Kettering. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Norma to Miamisburg Assembly of God. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com