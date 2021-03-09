SHAFFER, Martha

SHAFFER (Smith), Martha Jane



MARTHA JANE (SMITH) SHAFFER, 75, of Springfield, passed away at on March 6, 2021. Jane's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. Thursday until the time of service. Burial will be in South



Solon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



