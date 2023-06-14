Shaffer, Jerry Lee



Shaffer, Jerry Lee, 86, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Jerry was born May 24, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jeremiah William and Nellie (Morgan) Shaffer. He retired from Navistar, Department 55 in 1985. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and spouses, and his great grandchildren, Landon, Aliya, Demi, Finn, Cruz, Kate, Josie and Cameron. An accomplishment Jerry was very proud of was when he bowled a 783 series at Victory Lanes in the late 1970's, which was the high score in Clark County for many years. Jerry could never sit still and remained active for his entire life. Survivors include one son, Jerry William (Cheryl) Shaffer; five grandchildren, Blake (Tina), Jonathan (Krista), Heather (Bryce), Sierra and Sequoia (Daniel); and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; a son, Craig; great-grandson, Landon; three siblings, Richard Shaffer, Mildred Shatto and Ruby Luke. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. So long, "Cannonball!"

