Shafer, James "Jim"



Shafer, James (Jim) passed away March 28, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Shafer and his daughter Julie. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Miamisburg High School, attended the University of Dayton and graduated from Sinclair College. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. He retired from NCR after 35 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, UD Flyers and the Cincinnati Reds. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, JoLene; daughters, Jamie and Lisa; grandchildren, Danielle and Tyler (Miranda); and brother, Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessings in the Bag, Our Lady of Good Hope Church. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



