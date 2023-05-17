Shackleford, Michael Lee



Michael Lee Shackleford, age 52, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on May 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 13, 1971, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Ernest and Clora (Cheek) Shackleford. He graduated from Talawanda and D. Russell Lee Vocational school and attended technical college. He was employed at Pole Zero where he worked as an electronics engineer. He is survived by his parents; two children, Katie and Michael Shackleford; one brother, Mark Shackleford; and other relatives and friends. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any organization to support mental health or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

